377 & counting: Guruvayur temple sees record marriage bookings for August 23

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple is set to host a record number of weddings on August 23 —the first Sunday of the auspicious Malayalam month of ‘Chingam’ — with 377 marriages booked as on August 11. Another 295 marriages are scheduled for August 30.
In view of the record bookings, the Guruvayur devaswom are making elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and temple darshan.
The previous record for marriages at the temple was 334, on September 8, 2024, out of the 350 bookings.
According to officials, chances are high for the number to cross 400 as bookings remain open.
“Special measures are being put in place in view of the expected unprecedented rush,” said devaswom chairman A V Gopinath.
To ensure that weddings are completed on time, the thalikettu ceremonies will begin at 4 am on August 23 and 30.
Six wedding mandapams will be arranged for the ceremonies. Additional temple koymas will be deployed at the mandapams to facilitate the smooth conduct of the thalikettu ceremonies. Traditional mangala vadyam ensembles will also be stationed near the mandapams.
The East Nada will be made completely one-way to regulate the crowds, with devotees allowed to move in only one direction. Wedding parties are required to arrive early and collect tokens from the counter at the new walkway on the South Nada near the temple.
They can wait at the walkway before being admitted to the Melpathur Auditorium when their turn for the ceremony approaches. They will then proceed to the wedding mandapam at East Nada to conduct the ceremony.
After the wedding, the wedding party will have to leave through the South Nada. They will not be allowed to exit through the East Nada. A maximum of 24 people, including photographers, will be permitted near the wedding mandapam along with the bride and groom.
Restrictions on darshan
In view of the anticipated heavy rush, pradakshinam, adi pradakshinam and sayana pradakshinam will not be permitted inside the temple to facilitate smoother darshan.