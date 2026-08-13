377 & counting: Guruvayur temple sees record marriage bookings for August 23

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple is set to host a record number of weddings on August 23 —the first Sunday of the auspicious Malayalam month of ‘Chingam’ — with 377 marriages booked as on August 11. Another 295 marriages are scheduled for August 30.

In view of the record bookings, the Guruvayur devaswom are making elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and temple darshan.

The previous record for marriages at the temple was 334, on September 8, 2024, out of the 350 bookings.

According to officials, chances are high for the number to cross 400 as bookings remain open.

“Special measures are being put in place in view of the expected unprecedented rush,” said devaswom chairman A V Gopinath.

To ensure that weddings are completed on time, the thalikettu ceremonies will begin at 4 am on August 23 and 30.

Six wedding mandapams will be arranged for the ceremonies. Additional temple koymas will be deployed at the mandapams to facilitate the smooth conduct of the thalikettu ceremonies. Traditional mangala vadyam ensembles will also be stationed near the mandapams.