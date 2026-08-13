3rd, 4th rail lines unviable in Kerala: Sreedharan

KOCHI: Should Kerala go for a third and fourth line along the traditional rail corridor? Not viable, says ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. He termed the two additional lines a multi-decade commitment with SilverLine-scale expenditure to achieve Vande Bharat-level speed improvements. Sreedharan’s comments come at a time when the Railways have launched a feasibility study for the third and fourth lines.

He also stressed that the corridor is constitutionally incapable of the geometric transformation needed for genuine high-speed rail.

“When we already have technology and coaches capable of running at 200 kmph, why invest in tracks limited to 160 kmph?” Sreedharan asked.

The former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief pointed out how his revised Kerala High Speed Rail (KHSR) proposal, which now pegs the project cost at `54,000 crore at base, or `56,500 to `60,000 crores at five-year completion cost after inflation, is lower than the SilverLine DPR and substantially more operationally effective than any upgraded version of the traditional corridor. He said the KHSR greenfield approach is the only rational path if Kerala is serious about a travel time paradigm shift.