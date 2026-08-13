Attn CIAL’s early backers! This is the final call to reclaim shares

KOCHI: They put their money into an infrastructure project that did not yet exist. More than three decades later, some of those early backers of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) are in danger of losing the shares they bought when the ambitious development was still taking shape.

CIAL has made a last-ditch attempt to trace around 150 minor shareholders, who have also not claimed dividends for years. Together, they hold 1,07,890 shares, valued at nearly `5 crore at the prevailing private-market price of around `450 each.

The early investors are spread across the world — from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Germany to the United States, Kolkata and Perumbavoor — and CIAL has accorded them one final window. The deadline is October 21, 2026. If no valid claim is made, the shares will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) on October 28, without further notice, according to CIAL’s communication to the shareholders.

The list includes Shafi Muhammad Khader of UAE, who holds 4,000 shares; Mary John of Illinois, US, with 2,771 shares; Muhamed Rafeeq T of Abu Dhabi; Aleykutty Conjeevaram of Frankfurt; and Somesh Mehrotra of New Delhi, who holds 2,500.