Benny, Kuzhalnadan & Shafi frontrunners for Kerala Congress chief post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command has narrowed the choice for the new KPCC president to three names — former UDF convenor Benny Behanan MP, state working president Shafi Parambil MP and state vice president Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA.

With two of his close associates — Shafi and Kuzhalnadan — among the frontrunners, influential AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is reportedly maintaining a neutral stand, leaving the choice to the Congress national leadership. However, Chief Minister V D Satheesan will have a crucial say in the selection of the new state party chief.

Three other senior Congress MPs — Kodikkunnil Suresh, Adoor Prakash and Anto Antony — have apparently fallen out of the race despite backing from party stalwarts and a powerful religious organisation. Kodikkunnil, who is the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, had the support of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Satheesan, while Anto and UDF convenor Prakash had the backing of Priyanka Gandhi and Sivagiri Mutt, respectively. Anto had lost the post to Sunny Joseph last time.

All aspirants have been making trips to New Delhi, meeting Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to bolster their claims for the post.

With the Congress seeking closer coordination between the new government and the party ahead of an organisational reshuffle, the appointment is being viewed not merely as a change at the helm of the state unit but as part of a broader organisational overhaul. The final decision on the new KPCC president will be taken by Kharge and Rahul in consultation with Satheesan, sources said.