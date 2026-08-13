Cabinet likely to take up Messi row today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As controversy rages over the alleged procedural lapses by the previous LDF-led administration in connection with the proposed Kerala visit by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and team, the UDF cabinet is likely to take up the matter on Thursday.

The report prepared by special secretary, sports, N Prasanth is with the Chief Minister’s Office, and all eyes are now on the government; whether it moves against former sports minister V Abdurahiman and Reporter Broadcasting Company, the failed event’s sponsor.

Sports Minister O J Janeesh said even the `14 lakh spent on the ex-minister’s foreign trips for the purpose will fall under ‘losses’ for the government. “The key concern remains the misuse of government machinery,” Janeesh said in Delhi on Wednesday.

Accusing Abdurahiman of violating his oath and rules, Janeesh said the former minister handled everything for two years and even sports department officials had been unaware of the developments.

Denying any discrepancies in proceedings, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the entire controversy against the previous government was aimed at diverting attention from the issues plaguing the state. “This is not going to affect us in any way,” he said, adding that the Left had no issues with any investigation into the controversy.