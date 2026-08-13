Elephant, calf killed by train near Kerala's Walayar, traffic disrupted for hours

PALAKKAD: Hours after World Elephant Day was observed worldwide on Wednesday, a wild elephant and its calf were killed after being hit by the Mangaluru–Chennai Superfast Express near Chavadippara Puthuppathi in Walayar in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am on the Tamil Nadu side of the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, disrupting train services on the route for several hours. The two elephants became trapped under the locomotive following the collision, making it difficult for railway and forest officials to remove the carcasses from the track.

The carcasses were dragged for nearly 50 metres along the track after the impact. Officials from the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments, the Railways and the Walayar police reached the spot and launched efforts to clear the track and restore rail traffic.