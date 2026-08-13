Exam scam: Former PSC bosses, staff on SIT radar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the PSC recruitment exam scam will investigate the role of former top honchos and retired staff who served in the constitutional body since 2020. The decision was taken after irregularities were detected in at least two more examinations. The FIRs on those irregularities will be registered this week.

Sources told TNIE that the SIT has been probing complaints of irregularities in exams conducted from 2020 onwards and all the key officials who were part of the organisation will be questioned irrespective of whether they are still working there or retired.

Going by sources, the SIT will question former PSC chairman M K Sakeer, several members who served during the period, and PSC staff who worked in certain key posts and are now retired. Sakeer had served as chairman from 2016 to 2022.

“If it’s established that a crime has been committed, we will have to take action against the former officials and retired employees. We will also question them to ascertain the roles they played in the case,” said an official who is part of the probe.