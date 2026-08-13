IG IG R Nishanthini named Operation Toofan nodal officer replacing Putta Vimaladithya

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid Operation Toofan proceeding in full-swing, the government has appointed IG R Nishanthini as the nodal officer of the special drive. She replaced incumbent, IG Putta Vimaladithya, who has gone on leave.

The Home department sources said Nishanthini was given temporary charge on the account of Putta's absence.

However, there are doubts over the veracity of the claim of the government sources as Toofan recently triggered a controversy after a Youth Congress leader Muhammed Hussain was arrested by police in Kasaragod after he was found in possession of MDMA .

Hussain, the opposition LDF had alleged, was the social media coordinator of Satheesan. This incident had also spawned many rumours as well suggesting that infighting with the Congress could have led to the arrest.