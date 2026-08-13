Kerala University recommends honorary doctorates on former ISRO chief, others

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, veteran film actor Madhu, poet-filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi and former Indian hockey team captain and Olympian P R Sreejesh are set to receive honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Kerala.

The University Syndicate, which met on Thursday, decided to recommend to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the Chancellor of the University, that the honours be conferred on the four.

While K Radhakrishnan will receive an honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree, Madhu, Sreekumaran Thampi and P R Sreejesh will be conferred honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) degrees.

In 2019, the University of Kerala had conferred honorary doctorates in science on scientist CNR Rao, astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.