Stadium handover for ‘Messi match’ violated rules: Inquiry report

KOCHI: The inquiry report into the alleged misappropriation and irregularities surrounding the proposed visit of the 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina team led by Lionel Messi to Kochi for a ‘friendly exhibition match’ in 2025 has revealed a serious pattern of rule violations in handing over the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to a private sponsor.

The report prepared by the sports department, accessed by TNIE, stated that advancing the process of handing over a public stadium without officially ensuring final FIFA/AIFF registration constituted an extremely serious administrative lapse. The tripartite draft agreement in this regard stipulated valid FIFA registration as mandatory.

According to a government order dated October 11, 2025, the special monitoring committee constituted to review stadium-related matters appointed the managing director of Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF) as the chairman and the GCDA secretary as the convener, with Anto Augustine, chairman of Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), inducted as an official member.

With RBC itself being the principal sponsor, organiser, sole beneficiary of all commercial returns, and proposer of the stadium work, appointing the head of the company as a member of the government’s official monitoring committee created a direct conflict of interest.