Government's stand on Vande Mataram will be clear on August 15, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving an element of ‘surprise’, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the government’s stance on Vande Mataram will be clear on Independence Day.
“The chief secretary merely forwarded the letter to the LSG secretary, which was sent to him from the Union government. You can see the government’s stance on Vande Mataram on Independence Day,” he said.
Notably, the CM refrained from giving a clear answer to whether the full version of the national song will be sung or not.
PMAY phase 2: State to sign MoU with Centre
The cabinet has decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union government for the implementation of the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 in the state
Fishermen issue: SoP to be drafted soon
To address the issue of fishermen going missing from the state’s shores, the CM said that an efficient standard operating procedure will soon be drafted
Other major decisions
An additional fund of `5 crore will be earmarked to give `2 lakh additional compensation to those in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala rehabilitation list
Guidelines have been issued to disburse the bonus for government employees for the FY 2025-26
Govt to express protest to Union govt on Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill 2026
The cabinet has decided to express its protest to the Union government over its ‘encroachment into the state’s powers’ through the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Amendment Bill 2026, which was recently passed by the Lok Sabha. “This is the Centre’s move to bring in land usage, which is part of the state list, under its jurisdiction, through the label of mining law amendment. The Constitution states that the state has the right to decide everything regarding land use as per the Constitution, making this law in opposition to the federal system,” he said.