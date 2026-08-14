Government's stand on Vande Mataram will be clear on August 15, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving an element of ‘surprise’, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that the government’s stance on Vande Mataram will be clear on Independence Day.

“The chief secretary merely forwarded the letter to the LSG secretary, which was sent to him from the Union government. You can see the government’s stance on Vande Mataram on Independence Day,” he said.

Notably, the CM refrained from giving a clear answer to whether the full version of the national song will be sung or not.