Kerala HC asks state to mediate Orthodox-Jacobite dispute, sets aside police protection to churches

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday said it was the state government’s duty to resolve disputes such as the one between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, by intervening through “mediation and conciliation or, as a last resort, through executive action or even legislation” to ensure lasting peace and social order.

The court said the state should preferably adhere to neutrality and refrain from interfering in religious matters, except where citizens’ rights concerning temporal matters are infringed.

However, when such disputes escalate into law-and-order issues affecting the public at large, the state has a duty to intervene through mediation or conciliation and, if necessary, executive action or legislation, the court said.

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice A K Preeta also set aside police protection granted to churches in Palakkad, Ernakulam and Kollam districts, holding that claims over church management and possession of properties must first be decided by a competent civil court before police protection can be considered.

The court also referred to a coordinate bench judgment holding that it would amount to an abuse of legal process to invoke Article 226 and seek a writ of mandamus directing police to protect claimed possession of property without first establishing such possession before a competent civil court.

The court clarified that the judgment would not prevent the petitioners from approaching the civil court to have their claims over possession of the church properties adjudicated.