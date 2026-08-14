Kerala HC questions suspension of teacher over Savarkar quiz question

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the state government’s response to a plea filed by Guruprasad Rai K, a teacher at AUPS Pallathadka in Kasaragod, challenging his suspension for including V D Savarkar’s name in a quiz on freedom fighters.

Justice Viju Abraham granted time until Monday for the government pleader to obtain instructions and apprise the court of the specific reasons for the suspension. The court orally asked, “For such an issue, should there be a suspension? That is the question.

You can go on with the disciplinary proceedings, but can suspension be a punishment?” The petitioner submitted that he was suspended for including a question in a quiz paper that asked: “Which freedom fighter received the maximum punishment from the British?” The answer given was V D Savarkar.

The petitioner pointed out that a write-up published by the Ministry of Culture states that Savarkar remained incarcerated from 1910 to 1937. He also referred to a commemorative stamp issued by the Government of India under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as evidence of Savarkar’s incarceration at Port Blair.

“If what is stated as the answer to the question is the truth, which is borne out by records, and there is no obscenity, incitement of hatred among religious groups, incitement of communal animosity, degradation of any group, or depiction of any section of people as bad or ugly, should the petitioner suffer perilous and harsh consequences such as suspension and initiation of departmental disciplinary proceedings?” the petitioner’s counsel asked.