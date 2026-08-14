Knew them, but not their drug link: CM Satheesan on MDMA accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to the arrest of the two youngsters close to the CM’s social media team in an MDMA case as part of Operation Toofan, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said that even though he knew the duo, they were never part of his social media team.

“I knew both Mohammed Hussain and Abdul Salam personally, after the former was brutally beaten up by the police in Perumbavoor during the Nava Kerala Sadas event. But we came to know about this side only when they were arrested. I do not have any social media team in the first place, neither when I was the Leader of the Opposition nor when I became the CM,” Satheesan said.

Following the Nava Kerala Sadas, Satheesan had also visited Hussain’s house, as promised over a phone call. He also interacted with him a few more times later as a party worker. Satheesan also refuted media reports that the government had contacted Meta to take down social media posts of news outlets on the issue.

Stating that he is unaware if this was due to any policy change by Meta, he said “Being the aggrieved party, the media outlets can go forward with their complaint. I am ready to support you, even if the news taken down was against me,” he said.