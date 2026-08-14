Sabari rail project faces uncertainty as Kerala delays land acquisition

KOCHI: Is it goodbye Sabari Rail project, thanks to the dillydallying of the government? It has come to light that the Railways has approved a 95-km broad gauge Theni-Sabarimala railway line, ensuring hassle-free travel for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.
If the Kerala government — with the revenue department having set aside the land acquisition file, citing policy issues — does not take a stand, the state will lose out on a major infrastructure project that would have boosted development in the high ranges.
Taking note of the turn of events, the Federation of Sabari Railway Action Councils and the Sabari Railway Landowners Association have come out against the government’s lackadaisical attitude in taking the project forward, terming the administration anti-development.
Another worrying factor they pointed out was the large amount of time being taken by Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar to ‘study’ the project. Also, the fact that he has set aside the file on the setting up of land acquisition offices citing policy issues does not bode well for the project, they added.
“The Angamaly-Sabari railway is a two-phase project that will provide new railway stations in 22 towns in six districts and a 270-km parallel railway line through eastern Kerala.
The railway line, a transport development project, will increase employment opportunities and help in the growth of agriculture, trade, industry, and tourism sectors all along its alignment,” said Jijo Panachinani, secretary of the Federation of Sabari Railway Action Councils.
At the same time, the proposed Theni-Erumeli railway line will benefit only pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, he said.
“The government’s disinterest in completing the land acquisition process for the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail line will work towards killing the project. This is an anti-development stand,” said Jijo.
The long-delayed Sabari Rail is a 111-km railway line approved in 1998, with the project aiming to ease pilgrimage travel to Sabarimala and connect remote hill regions like Idukki. Recent estimates peg the cost at roughly `3,800 crore, with Kerala funding 50% and the Centre allocating funds. The Union budget had allocated `505 crore to accelerate execution.
The landowners along the Sabari Rail’s alignment are also concerned over the government’s inordinate delay in arriving at a decision. “All the houses on the land that was surveyed and earmarked around 28 years ago to build the Angamaly-Sabari railway have become uninhabitable.
Landowners are suffering because they are unable to sell the land notified for the construction of the rail line. They can’t even mortgage their properties,” said Seena Benny and Salim Nedungattukudi, members of the Sabari Railway Landowners Association.
According to them, they were shocked to hear the railway has approved a land survey for the Theni-Erumeli rail line. The construction of Sabari Rail is being delayed due to the mismanagement of the government, they added.
Meanwhile, the revenue minister told TNIE that he is yet to gather the specific details of the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail line. “I have to study the project. No decisions have been made yet,” Anilkumar said.
Sabari Rail
Angamaly to Erumeli
Length: 111.48 kilometres
Stations (14 planned): Angamaly, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Odakkali, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Vazhakulam, Thodupuzha, Karimkunnam, Ramapuram, Bharananganam, Chemmalamattom, Kanjirappally, and Erumeli.
Ministry of Railways allocates L505 crore for 2026-27
Kerala committed to funding its 50% share, including L1,361–1,900 crore designated for land acquisition via KIIFB