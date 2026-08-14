Sabari rail project faces uncertainty as Kerala delays land acquisition

KOCHI: Is it goodbye Sabari Rail project, thanks to the dillydallying of the government? It has come to light that the Railways has approved a 95-km broad gauge Theni-Sabarimala railway line, ensuring hassle-free travel for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.

If the Kerala government — with the revenue department having set aside the land acquisition file, citing policy issues — does not take a stand, the state will lose out on a major infrastructure project that would have boosted development in the high ranges.

Taking note of the turn of events, the Federation of Sabari Railway Action Councils and the Sabari Railway Landowners Association have come out against the government’s lackadaisical attitude in taking the project forward, terming the administration anti-development.

Another worrying factor they pointed out was the large amount of time being taken by Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar to ‘study’ the project. Also, the fact that he has set aside the file on the setting up of land acquisition offices citing policy issues does not bode well for the project, they added.

“The Angamaly-Sabari railway is a two-phase project that will provide new railway stations in 22 towns in six districts and a 270-km parallel railway line through eastern Kerala.

The railway line, a transport development project, will increase employment opportunities and help in the growth of agriculture, trade, industry, and tourism sectors all along its alignment,” said Jijo Panachinani, secretary of the Federation of Sabari Railway Action Councils.