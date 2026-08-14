Samastha Kanthapuram faction to launch ‘Samastha Graph’ digital platform

KOZHIKODE: The Kanthapuram faction of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama will launch an exclusive digital platform to propagate the messages of the organisation in a systematic and authentic way. Titled ‘Samastha Graph’ the platform will be one among the projects launched as part of the Samastha centenary.

Hussein Thangal Vadanappally, director of Samastha Graph, said that programmes catering to all sections of the people, including women and the youth will be available on the platform. Messages in the form of reels, infographics and posters that can be communicated to the youth will be available on Instagram.

The Facebook page will be used for publishing live programmes, community discussions and official information of the organisation. WhatsApp will be used for passing on daily information, reminders and important announcements individually.

“Samastha Graph will accommodate all sections of society. Apart from religious topics, the platform will have programmes that aim at protecting the integrity and rich tradition of the country. There will be programmes on Sufi saints who united all people. We will allocate space for answering anti-Islam campaigns on social media. There will also be a section on fact checking,” Thangal said.