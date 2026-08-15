Bidadi crash: Sabotage angle in focus

KOZHIKODE: In the backdrop of the fatal crash involving a KSRTC bus on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, which claimed two lives, a flurry of official inquiries have been launched to investigate potential sabotage and highway robbery tactics targeting interstate vehicles.

Multiple high-level probes are now under way across state borders after evidence suggested that egg-throwing may have blinded drivers, causing catastrophic loss of control, officials said.

The momentum for a deep legal and forensic inquiry built rapidly after witnesses and rescue volunteers highlighted traces of broken eggs found at the site of the August 8 accident in Bidadi, where a Kozhikode-Bengaluru Deluxe bus crashed into a divider, killing driver Mithilesh and conductor Arun and injuring 20 passengers.

The suspicion gained weight on August 12, when a Kasaragod-bound KSRTC Super Deluxe bus faced an identical egg-throwing attempt just two kilometres away, near Bidadi.

Describing the harrowing situation, driver V Suresh noted, “Suddenly, eggs were hurled from the service road, and they shattered across the front glass.”

His quick decision to avoid using the wipers preserved his visibility enough to safely navigate the bus to a secure location.

Detailing the specific actions taken by the state transport corporation, KSRTC executive director G P Pradeep Kumar said, “Right now, KSRTC vigilance as well as mechanical engineering wings are conducting internal probes and we have submitted two separate petitions to Karnataka police, seeking an inquiry on the recent egg-throwing incident as well as on the August 8 accident.”

He confirmed that the KSRTC authorities submitted the petition regarding the egg-attack on Thursday, followed by the petition regarding the fatal crash, on Friday