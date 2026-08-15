BSNL set to roll out 5G mobile services by year end

The official said BSNL Kerala circle, which has 86 lakh mobile subscribers, has close to 7,200 4G mobile towers that can easily be upgraded to 5G. The state would also benefit from the 26,300 new mobile towers that are being installed across the country for strengthening the 4G ecosystem.

To enhance coverage in the state’s remote areas, BSNL will set up 323 towers in under-serviced locations and another 37 towers in Lakshadweep. CGM said BSNL has also enhanced its IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) capacity in the state, which will help handle the huge load, especially during the 11am to 12 noon window.

Schemes announced

The state-run telecom operator also announced many attractive schemes for customers on the occasion of Independence Day. These include ‘Re. 1 Freedom 2.0’, ‘Fibre Freedom Plan’ with a launch offer of Rs 1,111 per month and additional validity on yearly prepaid plans.