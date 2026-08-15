Deterrence factor curbs criminal instincts: VDS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those engaged in wrong-doings should have a feeling that the police will bring them to book and that deterrence factor is what curbs criminal instinct among people to a large extent, said CM V D Satheesan.

Inaugurating the launch of ‘My police station’ project at Peroorkada police station on Friday, Satheesan said the feeling that police are people’s friend should be created. “It is the modern concept of policing,” he said. Satheesan said Operation Toofan has been a huge hit and other police forces in the country are replicating it.

Highlighting the perils of drug abuse, he said the nature of crimes being committed in the state are changing and within homes too the adverse impact of drugs is being felt. “People are not talking about it out of fear,” he said.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the project will help police stay close to the public. He said police stations have transformed from being a persecution tool of the ruling dispensations to people’s force.

Under the project, stations will have a complaint help desk, help desk for women, children’s help desk, senior citizens help desk, transgender help desk, legal aid help, cyber crime help desk etc. Another objective is to purge vices such as custodial torture and third-degree handling of people.