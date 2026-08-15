Kerala cops tighten vigil on child abuse complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police have directed SHOs to personally ensure prompt intervention in complaints relating to child abuse, neglect and exploitation, with senior officers ordered to scrutinise any delay or negligence in handling such cases.

The directive by ADGP (Law and Order) asks all district police chiefs and commissioners to ensure immediate action whenever such a complaint reaches a police station. It directs SHOs to ensure prompt intervention whenever a complaint, petition or information relating to the abuse, neglect or exploitation of a child is received.

“The SHO, along with a woman police officer wherever feasible, shall conduct immediate field verification. The officer shall assess the safety and welfare of the child, take all necessary legal and protective measures and ensure continuous follow-up until the child’s safety is secured,” it says.

SHOs have been asked to maintain close coordination with the Child Welfare Committee, Childline, Juvenile Justice Board, Department of Women and Child Development and other agencies concerned.