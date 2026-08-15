Kerala reverts to SI-led police stations; 63 inspectors retained as SHOs, 63 women SIs to take charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to the nine-year old practice initiated by the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, the state government has re-appointed sub-inspectors as Station House Officers. However, the department has retained 63 Inspectors as SHOs in strategically important stations. Another 63 women sub-inspectors will be appointed as SHOs.

There are 484 police stations in the state and barring 63, the rest will have sub-inspectors as SHOs. The surplus 203 Inspector posts that have been identified across districts have been allotted to various wings.

Owing to the ongoing Operation Toofan, which is a flagship project of the UDF government against narcotics, district narcotic cells got 40 Inspector posts allotted to them, which is the highest among all department arms.

Currently there are 59 police stations without sanctioned sub-inspectors and to address that the department has decided to go for redeployment from the State Special Branch, Vigilance, Police Academy, Crime Branch and the Economic Offence Wing.

The SI-led SHO system will, however, come into full effect after a period of at least two months to enable infrastructure modifications and training.

Majority of the stations have multiple SIs and to facilitate easy identification of the SHO, appropriate identification badges would be introduced. Additional and assistant sub-inspectors will be designated as heads of Law and Order, Crime and Prosecution wings in the station.