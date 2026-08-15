National Geographic fame, but no bridge: Kerala's Kakkathuruthu islanders struggle for basic facilities

ALAPPUZHA: Kakkathuruthu, the scenic island surrounded by Vembanad lake, continues to struggle with inadequate basic facilities despite being named by National Geographic among the world's 24 most beautiful travel destinations. Located in Kovilakam ward of Ezhupunna panchayat, the island is home to more than 1,000 people belonging to around 250 families. Nearly two kilometres long and one and a half kilometres wide, the island can be reached only by ferry.

Having earned a place on the global tourism map, Kakkathuruthu attracts domestic and international tourists with its rural charm, particularly at night when fireflies glow along the paddy fields, accompanied by the sounds of birds and the serene beauty of the countryside. Though the international recognition arrived as far back as 2016, the lack of basic infrastructure continues to hamper the island's tourism potential.

To reach the island, visitors and local residents alike have to travel around one and a half kilometres south from Ezhupunna junction by road to the ferry point. From there, two ferry services provide the only connection to the island. The services operate between 6 am and 9 pm, leaving residents without any regular means of transport late night.

Those returning from work after 9 pm are often forced to stay on the mainland, said Sudevan, an islander.

"In the event of a medical emergency at night, the ferry remains the only option. A large section of the island's population depends on fishing, fish processing, and coir-related occupations, and daily commuters face difficulties because of the limited transport facilities," he said.

Kakkathuruthu has only two government institutions -- an anganwadi and a government ayurveda hospital. People have to move out of the island for most other essential services.

Efforts to construct a bridge to Kakkathuruthu began in 1995, but the project was abandoned.

"The government later approved funds and work was initiated. However, the project stalled as the land required for the approach road was unavailable," said Mohanan, another resident.

"Subsequently, the public works department acquired land, paving the way for the approach road. Bridge construction gained momentum after its pillars were installed in 2010 after the state budget allocated Rs 20 crore. However, even after 16 years, only the pillars remain," he pointed out.