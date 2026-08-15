No Vande Mataram reference in Independence Day circular for schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the row over Vande Mataram, the general education department’s circular on Independence Day celebrations has no mention of the national song in the programme guidelines issued to schools.
The circular mentions only the protocol to be followed while singing the National Anthem and hoisting the Tricolour.
The circular directed heads of all educational institutions to conduct the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in an “appropriate and dignified manner”.
According to the guidelines, the head should hoist the National Flag at 9 am or thereafter, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. This should be followed by the head’s message and programmes including patriotic songs.
The circular also asks heads of institutions to ensure maximum participation of employees and students in the celebrations.
The department has specifically directed schools and other educational institutions to strictly comply with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002, while hoisting the National Flag.
Everyone should stand to attention as a mark of respect while the National Anthem is being sung.
The use of National Flags made of plastic has been strictly prohibited. The circular also directs institutions to follow the Green Protocol during all Independence Day programmes.
The omission of any reference to Vande Mataram comes at a time when the national song has triggered a political controversy, with the issue figuring prominently in recent political exchanges.