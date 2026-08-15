No Vande Mataram reference in Independence Day circular for schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the row over Vande Mataram, the general education department’s circular on Independence Day celebrations has no mention of the national song in the programme guidelines issued to schools.

The circular mentions only the protocol to be followed while singing the National Anthem and hoisting the Tricolour.

The circular directed heads of all educational institutions to conduct the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in an “appropriate and dignified manner”.

According to the guidelines, the head should hoist the National Flag at 9 am or thereafter, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. This should be followed by the head’s message and programmes including patriotic songs.

The circular also asks heads of institutions to ensure maximum participation of employees and students in the celebrations.