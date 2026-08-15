Speed up preparation for annual Sabarimala pilgrimage: Muraleedharan to TDB

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to complete all preparations for the upcoming Mandalam- Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala on time.

At a review meeting, Muraleedharan said there was a delay in the tender process for procuring materials to prepare prasadam, and directed the board to ensure adequate stock of appam and aravana.

TDB president K Jayakumar said steps will be taken to avoid disruption in prasadam distribution.

It was decided to repair roads leading to Sabarimala and intensify cleaning works on the Pampa-Sannidhanam trekking path. The meeting decided to strengthen hospital and ambulance facilities further. The police department was asked to provide behavioural training to personnel deployed on pilgrimage duty.

The officials concerned were also directed to arrange facilities such as pandals, rest areas, free food distribution, toilets and parking at transit camps (edathavalam).

A new crowd management system will be implemented. Situations where pilgrims have to stand in queues for hours will be avoided to the maximum, the minister said.