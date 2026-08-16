Arunachal Pradesh engineering student found dead in Kerala

An Arunachal Pradesh native studying at an engineering college in Kothamangalam near here has been found dead in the room of a rented house, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Michi Marpu (20), of Naharlagun in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, a third-year B Tech student at MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.

According to police, Marpu was found lying on the floor with a rope tied around his neck at the rented house where he lived with his college mates at Kozhipilly near Kothamangalam on Saturday evening.

Though he was rushed to the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital, doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police suspect that Marpu had attempted to hang himself from the roof of the room, but the rope broke, following which he was found lying on the floor.

A three-page suicide note, written in English and Hindi, was also recovered from his room, police said.

Police said Marpu may have taken the extreme step fearing that he would lose a year after scoring low marks in a few subjects.