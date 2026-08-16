‘Come and intern with Kerala LSGs’: People’s Planning 2.0 on the anvil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Come to Kerala; Intern with our panchayats!’ would well sum up what is next for one of the most successful socio-political initiatives Kerala has ever witnessed. People’s Planning 2.0, envisaged by a group of experts, intends to take forward the much-appreciated democratic decentralisation initiative to the digital age, drawing up an action plan to generate enthusiasm among younger generations.

With People’s Planning set to complete 30 years on August 17, its key architects are planning a unique initiative to take forward the programme and hand over the baton to youngsters. As per the plan, students from across the country and the globe can come and intern at panchayats in the state so that local bodies could benefit from their technical expertise. For their part, the interns get real-time exposure to how local bodies function.

What stands out in the second phase would be a people’s history of People’s Planning, said former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, one of the key architects of the initiative. A key focus area in the second phase would be internships with local bodies.

“We plan to approach universities and colleges, IITs and IIMs across the country, and team up with willing universities for the same. Students would get credits through these programmes. While students will get an opportunity to intern with local bodies, the panchayats in return would get technical support in different aspects like drawing up maps, data collection, conducting surveys, site inspections, and project preparation. The concept is to bring expertise from across the country to come and help with the functioning of panchayats,” said Isaac.

In addition to Isaac, veterans like Dr Joy Elamon and Jagjeevan too are part of the new initiative.