Constitutional rights should be protected, says Kerala CM

“The practices put forward by Mahatmaji, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others remain significant in India more than ever before. The issues raised by the youth across the country are an example of this. Our youths have the potential to be a corrective force and lead the country with clarity in the future,” the CM added. Satheesan also paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Kerala. “The government is developing a scientific system to address disasters. We will implement it with the support of everyone,” he said.

After hoisting the national flag, the chief minister received the guard of honour from different armed forces during the parade led by Aparna O, assistant superintendent of police, Puthencruz. The parade featured officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Motor Vehicles Department, NCC, Scouts, among others. The CM also presented the President’s Medals for Distinguished Service to officers from the Police, Fire, and Correctional departments.