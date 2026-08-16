Kerala HC warns against misuse of Pocso Act in matrimonial disputes

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has observed that the provisions of the Pocso Act are being misused by a section of people to wreak vengeance, settle scores and secure illegal gains.

The court said that since sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children are heinous crimes that need to be effectively addressed, the enactment was brought into force. However, the prime area where false implication of innocent persons in Pocso cases could be found is matrimonial discord between spouses.

“Particularly when the wife is at loggerheads with her husband, the wife not only files litigation before the Family Court as well as the Magistrate Court concerned for getting reliefs from the courts, but also, in order to put the husband under stress and fear and to avoid custody of the child being given to the husband, false allegations of sexual molestation by the father against his own child and stepfathers against the children born to their second wives, etc., could be noticed,” the court observed.

False implication of innocent persons in offences under the Pocso Act is not uncommon in other circumstances as well, and the instances are not exhaustive, the court said. Therefore, courts have a duty to examine the evidence in each case with an element of insight to ascertain whether there is any likelihood of false implication, particularly when false implication is the prime contention raised by the accused seeking acquittal, the court observed.