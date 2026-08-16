Kerala skips ‘Vande Mataram’ despite Centre’s directive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the controversy over ‘Vande Mataram’, Kerala became the only Congress-ruled state in the country to omit the national song from its official Independence Day function on Saturday, despite a directive from the Centre to have the full six-stanza version sung as part of the celebrations. Only the national anthem was sung at the event attended by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the state capital.

Top sources in the state government maintained that the Centre’s directive was not mandatory and that the state had every right not to comply with it. “Though the decision would not invite any legal consequences, it would strain Centre-state relations,” a top government official said. Meanwhile, the Lok Bhavan, where the governor’s customary ‘At Home’ function on Independence Day featured a full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, has decided not to take up the matter with the Centre.

“However, the disregard of the central directive will be mentioned in the customary report to the Union government,” a Lok Bhavan official said.

Notably, despite the state government omitting the song from its official function, Vande Mataram was sung at the I-Day programme of the BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation.

The controversy surrounding the national song erupted after Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha forwarded a communication from the Centre to the general education and local self-government departments, directing them to have the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ sung as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.