Body of missing 12-year-old boy found under bridge in Kerala's Karunagappally

KOLLAM: The body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Karunagappally on Saturday was found under the Kothumukku bridge here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bilal, son of Noushad and Shemima. He was a Class VII student of Patanayarkulangara South Government Welfare UP School.

Bilal had left home on Saturday evening to play football but failed to return. Following this, his family and police launched a search. His clothes, shoes and bicycle were later found near the boating pavilion at Kanneti Lake, prompting a search in the lake.

A scuba team and diving experts from Kollam joined the search operation led by the Karunagappally Fire and Rescue Services. The body was eventually recovered from under the Kothumukku bridge on Monday morning.

Police are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.