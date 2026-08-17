Chinta Jerome to be first woman Kerala DYFI president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state committee member and youth leader Chinta Jerome is set to take over as the first woman state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), while Kalliasseri MLA M Vijin will be the next state secretary, with the organisation’s state conference slated to be held in Thrissur from August 19 to 22.

The decision was announced at the party fraction meeting of the DYFI’s state secretariat by CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The fraction meeting also decided to enforce a 38-year age ceiling for DYFI state office-bearers.

However, the proposed criterion has exposed differences within the organisation over its succession plans. The age bar is set to exclude two prominent state-level leaders from the minority community, J S Shijukhan and M Shajar, either of whom was reportedly expected to rise to key posts. Both are currently members of the DYFI central committee.

According to sources in the DYFI, Shajar questioned the age criterion set by the CPM state secretary. The DYFI constitution sets 40 as the upper age limit for membership of the organisation. In some cases, the CPM leadership has allowed age relaxation for state office-bearers. CPM’s age limit is being implemented even as DYFI all-India president and Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim continues to hold the post at the age of 46.