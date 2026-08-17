Kerala’s bipartisan experiment that transformed local governance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It could well have been a textbook incident. During a question-and-answer session as part of training officials of local bodies, a Congress panchayat president presented a tricky scenario, referring to an instance where a decision was taken at the minister’s discretion. [Local Self-Government Minister] Paloli Mohammed Kutty stood up and conceded, in front of all assembled, that it was wrong precedent that warranted corrective action. In fact, that set one of the norms for formula-based devolution, which determined the very nature and spirit of the movement,” recalls former chief secretary S M Vijayanand, a key proponent of People’s Planning.

August 17 marks 30 years since Kerala embarked on a movement that transformed the structure and fabric of its local development. Three decades on, a reality check is in order. An array of grassroots-level changes it unleased transformed panchayats and empowered women across the state, in addition to contributing to infrastructure development and public services, especially in health and education. However, the initiative lost steam somewhere in between, prompting demands for new measures.

The three-tier panchayat system officially came into existence in Kerala on October 2, 1995, under A K Antony’s UDF government. Soon after, the LDF came to power. It shouldered the task of initiating decentralisation through local self governments. Conceptualised by the state’s first chief minister, E M S Namboodiripad,