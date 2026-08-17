New AI academy to prepare Kerala’s techies for higher-value global roles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For years, Kerala’s IT story has largely been about producing engineers for a global industry. The next chapter could be about giving those engineers a bigger role in deciding what that industry builds.

Seeking to prepare the engineers for such a shift, a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) Academy will be launched at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark on Monday. The academy aims to train engineers to work directly with customers, understand their business problems and use AI to find solutions.

The initiative by Experion Technologies comes as the traditional model of IT work begins to change. MD, CEO and co-founder of Experion Technologies Binu Jacob said our industry model is such that most engineers work from India while a smaller team deals directly with customers. However, now it is shifting towards one in which a larger share of engineers interact with customers, he said.

“Technical skills alone may no longer be enough for engineers. They will need to understand the industries they work for, communicate with customers, make product decisions, understand architecture and security, and know how to use AI effectively,” Jacob told TNIE.

The FDE Academy is designed around this changing requirement. Its significance lies in the possibility of enabling more engineers in the state to take on higher-value, customer-facing roles in global technology projects.