UDF’s Vande Mataram skip: BJP to take legal route

According to other sources, the state BJP has not drawn the attention of its national leadership or the Union government to the issue. The party is planning to take the issue forward in the coming days, with the announcement of protests and Vande Mataram promotion programmes.

The Yuva Morcha staged a protest march to Cliff House on Sunday evening and sang the national song there.

Accusing the government of violating rules, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar warned the government of legal and political backlash. “The politics of Jinnah, which divided the country, is now being employed in Kerala, which places the state in danger.

The Congress is ready to surrender itself before forces like the Muslim League,” the BJP leader said in a press meet on Sunday. Claiming that Muslims and Christians in the state do not have an issue with the national song, Rajeev reiterated that the state government is being controlled by IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami.