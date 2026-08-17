Vizhinjam port prepares for historic EXIM launch tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam port is set to script a historic milestone in India’s maritime sector as it prepares for the official inauguration of its export-import (EXIM) operations, slated for Tuesday.
Located just 10 nautical miles from the major east-west international maritime route, Vizhinjam possesses a geographical edge that no other port in the country can match, requiring minimal diversion for ultra-large container ships traversing the Indian Ocean.
This strategic positioning allows European-bound cargo to reach its destination in just 24 days — a full 10 days faster than existing routes — prompting global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to integrate Vizhinjam into its prestigious direct Jade Service connecting Europe and Asia.
Exporters who have thus far shipped cargo to western markets via Colombo, Singapore and Dubai will now be able to send consignments directly from Vizhinjam. This is expected to cut transit time and bring about a significant reduction in logistics costs.
As a result, small and medium enterprises in the agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles sectors are among those likely to gain access to new overseas markets. Exporters have moved quickly to capitalise on this advantage, with Thiruvananthapuram-based Nilamel Exports becoming the first to book a container of ready-to-eat and frozen foods (4,040 kg), processed through Customs House agent Aspinwall and Company.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan will officially flag off the initial cleared containers on August 18, paving the way for the arrival of the designated vessel, which is expected to berth by August 31. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will be the chief guest.
Up to 20 containers — including clay, specialised refrigerated units carrying frozen fruits and vegetables — are expected to be ready for loading when the ship docks at the end of the month. Adding to the momentum, the Kerala Steamer Agents Association (KSAA) will launch its new Vizhinjam branch on Monday to manage the influx of congestion-free EXIM operations.
The logistics for this maiden export consignment were handled by city-based KSAA member Waterline Shipping and Logistics Private Limited, an agency that employs 28 local fishermen and has previously moored over 1,350 ships at the port including its very first vessel, Zhen Hua 15, in October 2023.
Highlighting the surge in regional trade interest, Manoj Nair, managing director and CEO of Waterline Shipping and Logistics, noted that the port’s rapid transit timeline is already reshaping South Indian freight routing. “We are getting enquiries from exporters from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Chennai. Similarly, there are demands abroad, seeking particular products from Vizhinjam,” he said, adding that overseas buyers are showing particular interest in commodities like cashew, green chillies and curry leaves.
The commencement of EXIM services is also expected to pave the way for rapid growth in warehousing, cold storage, container freight stations and logistics parks in the region, generating thousands of jobs, both direct and indirect.
Mission Samudra to anchor port’s EXIM transition
The state government is set to launch ‘Mission Samudra’ — its flagship port-led industrial and logistics development scheme — on August 18. The initiative is built around the vision of a ‘Port City’ that positions Vizhinjam as the anchor of a wider Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will formally launch the mission and unveil its official logo. The scheme is backed by a H400-crore catalytic fund. Officials expect ‘Mission Samudra’ to draw over ten times the public investment in private capital by 2031.