Vizhinjam port prepares for historic EXIM launch tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam port is set to script a historic milestone in India’s maritime sector as it prepares for the official inauguration of its export-import (EXIM) operations, slated for Tuesday.

Located just 10 nautical miles from the major east-west international maritime route, Vizhinjam possesses a geographical edge that no other port in the country can match, requiring minimal diversion for ultra-large container ships traversing the Indian Ocean.

This strategic positioning allows European-bound cargo to reach its destination in just 24 days — a full 10 days faster than existing routes — prompting global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to integrate Vizhinjam into its prestigious direct Jade Service connecting Europe and Asia.

Exporters who have thus far shipped cargo to western markets via Colombo, Singapore and Dubai will now be able to send consignments directly from Vizhinjam. This is expected to cut transit time and bring about a significant reduction in logistics costs.

As a result, small and medium enterprises in the agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles sectors are among those likely to gain access to new overseas markets. Exporters have moved quickly to capitalise on this advantage, with Thiruvananthapuram-based Nilamel Exports becoming the first to book a container of ready-to-eat and frozen foods (4,040 kg), processed through Customs House agent Aspinwall and Company.