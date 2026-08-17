With new KMRL website, Cusat proves valuable travel companion

KOCHI: As Kochi Metro Rail Ltd launches its new website, it brings to the fore an interesting collaboration. One in which a shining instance of industry-academia handholding saw fifth-semester BTech information and technology students of Cusat develop and design the all-inclusive, user-friendly digital face of KMRL – which will be launched on Monday. But what made KMRL hand over the project to the Cusat team?

According to Daleesha M Viswanathan, associate professor and faculty coordinator, division of information technology, School of Engineering, Cusat, “About two years back, a person from the IT department of KMRL approached me for a project focused on gender identification. We successfully built and handed over a prototype, with data from the Cusat metro station. The data was theirs. We built the infrastructure.”

“That was the start of a tie-up which later turned into another opportunity for the university and us,” Daleesha said. According to her, KMRL then approached the department with a project that envisioned a new website. “The present website is 10 years old and not user-friendly. Moreover, it was created when KMRL only ran metro trains. But things have changed. Besides metro rail, it now manages water metro, feeder buses, e-autos and bicycles as part of a sharing programme. And, its website had to reflect the changes,” she added.