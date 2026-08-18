13-year-old girl, three other minors held over grandfather’s murder in Alappuzha

KOCHI: Police investigating the murder of a 65-year-old man inside a locked house in Karuvatta have taken his 13-year-old granddaughter and three other minors into custody.

The victim, Sivankutty Chettiyar, was found dead inside his rented house after it remained locked for two days. Police suspect that the Class 8 student planned the murder and that the three other minors carried it out.

Sivankutty, a native of Nedungolam in Kollam’s Paravur, had been living in the rented house with his granddaughter. Neighbours last saw him outside the house on Saturday evening. Police believe he was killed later that night.

His hands and legs were tied behind him using bedsheets and other items from the house. Police suspect that he was strangled to death. Chilli powder was found scattered nearby, while the bedroom cupboard had been broken open. Gold ornaments and cash were missing.

The initial investigation focused on a possible planned robbery. However, police later began examining clues within the family. The breakthrough reportedly came while examining phone records.

Police suspect that the three minors showed the girl footage of the killing on a phone after the murder. Preliminary reports suggest that the stolen money and valuables were allegedly intended to buy an iPhone for the girl and motorcycles for the others.

Police also suspect that the girl had a grudge against Sivankutty after he repeatedly scolded her for using her phone frequently and returning home late. She had befriended the other teenagers while studying in Kollam, and police suspect they carried out the murder.

At the time of the incident, Sivankutty’s wife was in hospital for their daughter’s delivery, while their other daughter, Sasikala, is abroad. Two houses were also under construction near the rented house for the daughters.

Sivankutty’s body is at Haripad taluk hospital. A postmortem examination will be conducted at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital under the supervision of the police surgeon.