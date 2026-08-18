College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences course to help dog parents ‘keep a tight leash’

KOCHI: “Our dogs are a reflection of how we feel, how we think, and what we do,” ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan keeps emphasising on his television shows.

The state has about 2 lakh registered pet owners, with the numbers having grown exponentially over the years. With more and more people choosing to adopt or buy dogs as a pet, enabling parents to better handle their canines has become a lucrative, evolving sector. This has assumed greater importance given the rise in dog attacks in the state.

To this end, the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS) in Mannuthy, Thrissur, is all set to launch a course for dog handlers, with a focus on new pet parents.

The six-week ‘certified professional dog training programme’ will equip pet parents to train their dogs in basic aspects such as toilet usage, general behaviour, and the like. The parents will also be trained in kennel management, first aid for dogs and animal-welfare rules.

“There is a growing demand for authorised dog trainers in the state, as more and more people choose to have a dog as a pet. Though there are some private firms that offer dog-handler training, it is the first time a government institute is launching such a programme.

The course has been introduced with the objective of encouraging responsible pet parenting in the state,” said Justin Davis, professor with CVAS, which comes under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.