Kerala

ED conducts fresh searches in Kerala in money laundering probe linked to CMRL case

The agency is conducting searches at eight locations in the state under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T.
Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T.Photo | Special arrangement
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted fresh searches at multiple locations in Kerala as part of its money laundering investigation linked to the CMRL case, in which former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena was questioned, officials said.

The agency is conducting searches at eight locations in the state under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED is investigating allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made fraudulent payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, in the guise of payments for “IT consultancy services”.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T.
CMRL-linked money laundering case: ED examines bank locker of ex-Kerala CM's daughter Veena

The federal agency had conducted searches at locations linked to Veena in June and subsequently questioned her. At the time, she was living with Vijayan in a rented accommodation in Thiruvananthapuram.

The investigation is focused on the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Pinarayi Vijayan
Enforcement Directorate
CMRL case

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