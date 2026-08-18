ED searches eight locations in Kozhikode in CMRL-Exalogic money trail probe

KOZHIKODE: A fresh round of Enforcement Directorate searches in Kozhikode on Tuesday has widened the agency’s scrutiny of individuals and business interests linked to former Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, as investigators pursue alleged financial transactions connected to the CMRL-Exalogic case.

The searches, covering eight locations in and around Kozhikode, focused on people and establishments believed to have links with Riyas and T. Veena, daughter of former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan. Veena is the sixth accused in the case involving alleged payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to various persons and entities.

One of the early searches was carried out at the East Hill residence of N. Nandulal. An ED team of four officials reached the house at about 6 am. Nandulal is the Destination Coordinator of the Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council and DYFI East Hill area secretary. He is also known to be close to Riyas.

The agency simultaneously began examining properties associated with CPM district secretariat member P.N. Nikhil. An advertising firm owned by Nikhil has operations in Kozhikode and elsewhere in Kerala, and investigators are looking into his reported association with Riyas.

Officials reached Nikhil’s ancestral residence on A.P. Road at Karuvanthuruthy in Feroke at around 6.45 am. Three vehicles carrying ED personnel arrived at the premises. Officers searched different rooms and checked cupboards and other areas of the house before completing the operation at approximately 9.10 am. Sources said no significant material was recovered from the residence during the search.