Elsa 3: Kerala HC records request for underwater survey

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday recorded that the Directorate General of Shipping has sought the Indian Navy’s assistance to conduct an independent underwater survey of the MSC Elsa-3 wreck and the submerged containers to assess their condition and risks posed by the hazardous cargo in them.

A division bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar, which was hearing a matter related to the ship that capsized in the Arabian Sea near Kochi on May 25, 2025, was informed that the third respondent (the directorate) had written to the Navy on July 27 seeking its specialised technical assistance for the underwater assessment.

It was told that the proposed survey would assess the structural integrity and condition of the wreck and submerged containers, status of hazardous cargo and the potential risks it poses to marine environment and navigational safety.

The authorities were also exploring the possibility of engaging an independent underwater surveyor.

The court was informed that prevailing weather and sea conditions were not conducive to safe and effective underwater operations and that further steps would be taken after the Navy’s response is received. The authorities said based on information available, the wreck did not appear to pose a danger to surface navigation.