Farmers Day: Government announces ‘Krishi Sakhi’ for women farmers

KOCHI: On a day Kerala marked Chingam 1 and Farmers Day, the state government rolled out a slew of initiatives aimed at strengthening farmers, encouraging the younger generation to take up agriculture and helping the sector cope with climate shocks.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced the launch of ‘Krishi Sakhi,’ a five-year programme focused on empowering women farmers, from production to marketing, in line with the UN’s observance of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

The government will also introduce ‘Kathir’ agricultural clubs in schools, with farm-study trips under ‘Kathir Sanchaaram’ and ‘Kathir Markets’ linked to school midday meal programmes. Students who actively participate in the clubs are likely to get grace marks, with discussions for the same under way with the general education department.

For farmers hit by floods and other natural disasters, the department has launched a Crop Loss Assessment & Replanting Special Drive, under which seeds, planting materials and fertilisers will be provided free of cost to speed up replanting.

The minister also announced that paddy procurement arrears for the January-June period would be disbursed through a banking consortium, while dues owed to vegetable farmers by Horticorp would be cleared by the end of this month.