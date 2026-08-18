From bioscope to LED screen, Kerala to reel in to a new ‘movie experience’

KOCHI: In 1906, Paul Vincent began exhibiting films through his bioscope at the Muthalakulam ground in Kozhikode, and later in Thrissur. Thus began the history of cinema screening in the state. Since then, the industry has undergone several transformations, embracing emerging technologies and evolving with the changing expectations of filmgoers.
And at a time when OTT platforms are throwing a challenge to traditional cinemas, Kochi is witnessing a major shift. Advanced screening technologies are entering the field while old, outdated cinemas are making a comeback after extensive makeovers, offering film buffs experiences beyond the conventional viewing.
On Monday, the opening of Kerala’s first transparent LED cinema screen at Kakkanad, an initiative of Magic Frames, owned by producer Listin Stephen, marked a new phase in the commercial theatre business in the state. With high-quality visuals and advanced audio systems, cinemas are increasingly seeking to turn movie viewing into an immersive experience, with Kochi emerging as the front-runner in this transition.
With around 120 screens, highest in the state, Ernakulam district has always kept the business of film screening going, acting true to its recognition as the heartland of Malayalam cinema. Thrissur comes second, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.
Being a city with a large number of movie aficionados, Kochi’s commercial theatre business has been expanding, despite the challenges. The old Lulu-Mymoon theatre complex on Chittoor Road -- among Kochi’s iconic cinema halls and demolished in 2023 -- has been replaced by a multiplex to be run by PVR.
Similarly, Saritha, one of the cinemas in the Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha complex, is set to reopen for Onam after a major revamp with 4K and Dolby Atmos systems. The other two screens there will follow suit.
In total, Kerala has around 800 cinema screens, including the traditional single-screen ones and modern multiplexes.
“Kerala has a growing population of film lovers who choose to watch films in all their technical features,” B R Jacob, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, told TNIE.
“Introducing technologies like transparent LED screening along with excellent audio settings will definitely attract filmgoers. More investment is happening in this sector across Kerala, realising its scope.”
Though such technical advancements were needed for the industry, he felt that upgrading existing traditional cinemas to such levels would not be practical. It is already established that the technological aspect of cinema halls play an important role in attracting and sustaining fans.
This festive season, the commercial theatre business in the state has been experiencing a spurt.
Currently, the cinema halls in Kerala act as releasing centres, as all new movies would be available on OTT platforms a month after release. Amid the challenges, cinema owners continue to provide the best of the available technology at affordable rates, he said.
“Only a handful of cinemas in Kerala have managed to limit the ticket rates to `100, even when multiplexes charge higher prices,” Jacob added.
‘Magic in frames’
On Monday, the opening of Kerala’s first transparent LED cinema screen at Kakkanad, an initiative of Magic Frames, marked a new phase in the commercial theatre business in the state