From bioscope to LED screen, Kerala to reel in to a new ‘movie experience’

KOCHI: In 1906, Paul Vincent began exhibiting films through his bioscope at the Muthalakulam ground in Kozhikode, and later in Thrissur. Thus began the history of cinema screening in the state. Since then, the industry has undergone several transformations, embracing emerging technologies and evolving with the changing expectations of filmgoers.

And at a time when OTT platforms are throwing a challenge to traditional cinemas, Kochi is witnessing a major shift. Advanced screening technologies are entering the field while old, outdated cinemas are making a comeback after extensive makeovers, offering film buffs experiences beyond the conventional viewing.

On Monday, the opening of Kerala’s first transparent LED cinema screen at Kakkanad, an initiative of Magic Frames, owned by producer Listin Stephen, marked a new phase in the commercial theatre business in the state. With high-quality visuals and advanced audio systems, cinemas are increasingly seeking to turn movie viewing into an immersive experience, with Kochi emerging as the front-runner in this transition.

With around 120 screens, highest in the state, Ernakulam district has always kept the business of film screening going, acting true to its recognition as the heartland of Malayalam cinema. Thrissur comes second, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Being a city with a large number of movie aficionados, Kochi’s commercial theatre business has been expanding, despite the challenges. The old Lulu-Mymoon theatre complex on Chittoor Road -- among Kochi’s iconic cinema halls and demolished in 2023 -- has been replaced by a multiplex to be run by PVR.