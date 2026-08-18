Kerala Cricket League: Let The Games Begin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biggest cricketing carnival in the state is all set to roll into the state capital’s Greenfield International Stadium once again. With the third iteration of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) set to begin on August 20, TNIE talks to the captains of all six participating teams about their hopes and strategies for this edition.

Eyeing a ‘Royal’ comeback

Preparing for battle following a major revamp, Trivandrum Royals are sounding both realistic and ambitious. “The team’s performance in a particular season is immaterial. Between two seasons, a player will have been involved in over 100 matches. This sharpens their skills. We don’t want any player to bear the pressure of the need to improve from last year,” stressed Krishna Prasad, who will lead the Royals for the second straight year.

The team are pinning hopes on the versatility of their players. With senior stars, who have led Ranji teams, teenagers set for their KCL debut and a relatively younger coach, the team hope to cash in on the bond that has been forged. “We have players who were well-versed with each other even before joining the camp, and others who see this as the start of something special. But what they have in common is the ability to deliver solid performances, which is why they are in the team,” the skipper said. Speaking about the teenage talent in his team, Krishna Prasad said they only need some mentoring and support, and that ability is a given.