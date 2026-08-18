Kerala HC flays inaction against DySP, raps home dept’s ‘biased’ approach

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday took the home department to task for its failure to suspend the investigating officer who allegedly enabled Dr M K Ram, the accused in the death of Anjarakandy Dental College student Nithin Raj, to evade arrest.

Justice A Badharudeen observed that the delay in suspending DySP Sudheer Kallan amounted to a serious lapse on the part of the department. The court criticised what it termed the department’s “biased” approach in taking action in various matters, except for the arrests under Operation Toofan.

The court’s criticism came over the delay in acting against Sudheer, despite an earlier directive to initiate proceedings in that regard and submit a report. It indicated that a formal order would be issued to that effect. The vigilance counsel submitted that the suspension was getting delayed as the prescribed procedures had to be followed before initiating action against the officer.

The court questioned the explanation, asking what procedure had been followed when a teacher was suspended over a question about V D Savarkar in an I-Day quiz, and when an under secretary was suspended over a letter sent in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram corporation issue.