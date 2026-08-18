Kerala Police rolls out AI systems to identify accident-prone spots, detect cyber threats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police on Tuesday launched an AI-enabled road accident prediction system and a cyber threat detection system aimed at improving road safety and strengthening cyber security. A third digital facility was also launched to coordinate police patrolling and other field activities.

The cyber security system, named CyberWall, allows the public to check the authenticity of messages, web links and phone calls. People can verify URLs and phone numbers before making payments through websites or apps by checking them against the police repository.

CyberWall is available through the police’s official POL-App, WhatsApp and Telegram chatbots and web portals.

The AI-TRACK system uses four years of road accident data and around two crore enforcement documents to predict accidents and identify high-risk areas. It can also provide details on habitual traffic offenders, motorcycle stunt riders and vehicles operating without fitness certificates.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the systems were developed to reduce accidents and save lives. “The travelers can take safe routes based on the information they are provided,” he said.

The third facility, the Integrated Beat Management System, digitally integrates various aspects of police patrolling and enables live monitoring of field activities. It is aimed at improving coordination between field units and ensuring better use of police resources.

The system allows officers to demarcate beat areas on digital maps and mark houses, sensitive places, junctions and buildings as beat points. Public offices and educational institutions can be marked as points of interest.

Janamaithri beat patrol, police station beat patrol, station patrol, pink patrol and mobile patrol can also be coordinated and managed through the system. It is expected to reduce overlapping of duties and help optimise resources.

Chennithala said 600 police officers had been trained to use the systems. "More cops will be given training further," he added.