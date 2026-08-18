Kerala woman alleges husband sold intimate images to porn sites

KOLLAM: A woman from Kollam has lodged a complaint with the Kottiyam police alleging that her husband secretly recorded intimate images of her and later sold them to pornographic websites.

According to the complaint, the woman, who had been abroad, returned to Kerala after friends informed her that her intimate images had been circulated online. She alleged that her husband had taken the images on the pretext of wanting to keep them for himself and subsequently sold them to pornographic websites.

The woman also alleged that her husband subjected her to brutal physical assault after taking her for counselling. According to the complaint, she was taken for counselling for two days, while on the third day, her husband allegedly assaulted her severely. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The woman submitted screenshots of conversations and copies of the images along with her complaint, police said. The Kottiyam police have initiated an investigation into the allegations and are examining how the images were circulated and whether they were uploaded to pornographic websites.