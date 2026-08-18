Let The Games Begin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The biggest cricketing carnival in the state is all set to roll into the state capital’s Greenfield International Stadium once again. With the third iteration of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) set to begin on August 20, TNIE talks to the captains of all six participating teams about their hopes and strategies for this edition.
Eyeing a ‘Royal’ comeback
Preparing for battle following a major revamp, Trivandrum Royals are sounding both realistic and ambitious. “The team’s performance in a particular season is immaterial. Between two seasons, a player will have been involved in over 100 matches. This sharpens their skills. We don’t want any player to bear the pressure of the need to improve from last year,” stressed Krishna Prasad, who will lead the Royals for the second straight year.
The team are pinning hopes on the versatility of their players. With senior stars, who have led Ranji teams, teenagers set for their KCL debut and a relatively younger coach, the team hope to cash in on the bond that has been forged. “We have players who were well-versed with each other even before joining the camp, and others who see this as the start of something special. But what they have in common is the ability to deliver solid performances, which is why they are in the team,” the skipper said. Speaking about the teenage talent in his team, Krishna Prasad said they only need some mentoring and support, and that ability is a given.
Kollam have their ‘sails’ up
As the most consistent team in the league -- having finished champions in the first season and runners-up in the second -- Kollam Sailors are not leaving anything to chance in their preparations. Donning the captain’s hat after four years, since leading Kerala in the C K Nayudu Trophy tournament in 2022, skipper Vathsal Govind Sharma said it is unpredictability that fires the spirit of competition. “Even in the final of the last edition, we were in command for a good part of the game. But that is in the past, and we are very keen to see this season as a new start,” he pointed out.
The auction went well for the team, bringing with it a good mix of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders across all age groups, he said. The players are bonding well, including those who will be part of the league for the first time. Leading a team that he has been part of since the first season, Vathsal emphasised that captaincy brings the best out of him. “I do not see it as a task, but rather something that I can enjoy. And I can say that everything is shaping up well. Hopefully, we will be the ones holding up the trophy at the end of the season,” Vathsal added.
Looking to create ‘Ripples’
After the dismal performances of the last two seasons, Alleppey Ripples sounded that they mean business by carrying out major changes to the line-up. The team now have their sights on the title. Having moved on from last season, Sachin Baby, Alleppey’s new leader, expressed full confidence in the form of his players.
“This time, Alleppey have a well-balanced squad. We boast both players with proven ability and those who hold much promise. All of them have displayed exemplary growth in their careers, and I hope KCL will be another landmark in their careers,” he said. Having kicked of their camp in early August, players were forced to train mostly indoors in the initial days due to rain.
Experienced players are an inspiration for the new faces, Sachin said. “However, despite their experience, the senior players have been humble and accessible to freshers for interactions and advice,” he said.
The team features Sibin Gireesh, who emerged the costliest player in the auction.
‘Tigers’ look to roar again
Refusing to be burdened by the weight of expectations or the pride of past performances, defending champions Kochi Blue Tigers are calling this a fresh start. “We are not stepping into the new season on the strength of last season’s performance. That victory is now in the past, and this is a fresh start,” skipper Saly Samson said. Notably, his younger brother and Tigers star player Sanju Samson will miss the tournament due to personal reasons.
Stating that preparations are in full swing, Saly highlighted that the team is shaping up well. Even with the addition of several new players, the core team remains intact. This balance of youth and experience is what the team are banking on for another crack at glory. “On the field, inexperience is no longer a factor, with even greenhorns displaying maturity beyond their years. But they have contributed to the fresh energy in the camp,” Saly said. All-rounders are a key focus for the Tigers this time around.
Their practice sessions are ongoing at the KCA grounds in Thumba, Kariavattom and Mangalapuram. The support of the state association and the team management, the captain added, is powering the desire to put on a performance that would satisfy the team’s fans.
‘Titans’ gird for battle
Despite the fact that their early practise sessions were mostly washed out, the spirit in the Thrissur Titans camp is high. The team management used the player auction to effect a major shakeup, with only seven players from the past season retained for this year’s 20-member squad.
“Many of the current team knew each from previous club and inter-district competitions. We have gelled well, thanks to team-bonding activities,” said skipper Akhil M S.
Stating that the team management had the vision to include more youngsters, Akhil said there are four U19 players in the Titans camp this year. “The youngsters in our team have all proved their worth in recent tournaments, including the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship. If they can maintain their form, the team will have a good run. On a platform like this, a single performance is enough to shape careers,” the skipper said.
‘Globstars’ look to shine
It was during a casual team conversation that the players of Calicut Globstars realised one thing: they are mostly a bunch of youngsters, with the oldest player just 29! “It is quite uncommon in senior teams, where we often see players of all age groups. We are viewing this as a strength,” said team captain Rohan Kunnummal.
And, it is the vibrant spirit of youth that the players hope to bring to their game. There is also no dearth of skill and ability, with the team boasting Indian Premier League (IPL) players -- Vighnesh Puthur and Abdul Basith --, Ranji starters and U23 captains. A shored-up pace department will be another facet this season. “We have the best training facilities. The management has given us the freedom to explore ourselves. I think a player performs best when there are no restrictions,” Rohan said.