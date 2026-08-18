‘My Police Station’ not Janamaithri 2.0, says top brass

KOCHI: The launch of Kerala police’s ‘My Police Station’ initiative has raised questions over how it differs from the Janamaithri Suraksha Project, with both aimed at improving police-public relations.

Officials, however, say the initiatives address different aspects of policing: while Janamaithri takes policing into the community, My Police Station seeks to make the police station more accessible and citizen-friendly.

State police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar told TNIE,, “Janamaithri reaches out; My Police Station opens up.”

“Janamaithri is a project. It is basically community policing, where policing activities are taken closer to the community. My Police Station, on the other hand, seeks to inculcate a sense of pride and responsibility among police personnel: a feeling that this is my responsibility,” he said. It also seeks to make citizens feel that the police station belongs to them and that they have the right to approach it and access its services, he said.

Ravada clarified that there is no separate category called a “Janamaithri police station”. “Janamaithri was a project implemented in 2008. The Janamaithri Suraksha Project continues as a community-policing initiative focused on the public.”

The distinction becomes clearer in the way the two initiatives engage with citizens, said Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Arul R B Krishna. “Janamaithri is more about police going outside the station as part of beat patrolling, reaching out to people, understanding their activities and issues and involving themselves in community welfare,” he said.

“My Police Station, on the other hand, focuses on improving the experience of citizens who actually enter a police station. Many stations already have facilities such as women’s help desks, differently abled and health desks and legal assistance, but people may not be sufficiently aware of them,” he said.