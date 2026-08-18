No varsity nod, but SFI goes ahead with event

KANNUR: Despite being denied permission from Kannur University, members of the SFI went ahead with the ‘Mazdoori She Fest’ programme on the varsity’s Palayad campus in Thalassery on Monday. SFI all-India joint secretary Aishe Ghosh inaugurated the programme.

The campus director had denied permission for the event saying approval from the vice-chancellor or registrar was required for it. However, SFI alleged political reasons behind the university’s move.

“Usually, permission to use the seminar hall is obtained from the registrar. In this case, the VC directly intervened. We believe the decision was influenced by political motives involving BJP and RSS, as Aishe Ghosh had participated in the Jantar Mantar protest,” alleged Akhila T P, SFI state secretariat member.

Soorej M Basheer, Palayad campus director, said nod was denied as the request submitted by the organisers only mentioned the ‘SHE Fest’ programme and did not provide further details, including the programme brochure.

Meanwhile, the SFI’s action drew criticism from the KSU, with district president M C Athul, in a social media post, accusing the student outfit of playing the victim card over the denial of permission.

‘This is not Nagpur’

Interacting with mediapersons, Aishe Ghosh said, “Our message to the vice-chancellor is clear: this is not Nagpur or an RSS shakha. This is a campus, and a campus is a place where students should be able to discuss and debate ideas. We condemn attempts to create a ban culture that prevents students from doing this,” she said.